Off-field matters not a factor, insists Appiah

Before Thursday's loss in Brasilia, it emerged that Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari had been suspended by the Ghanaian Football Association (GFA) for alleged breaches of discipline.

According to the GFA, Boateng let fly with a barrage of "vulgar verbal insults" towards coach Appiah, while Muntari has been hit with an indefinite ban for an alleged physical attack on a member of the governing body.

A row over appearance fees also provided an unwelcome distraction for the African nation.

After their tumultuous preparation for the Portugal clash, Ghana lost out to a late Cristiano Ronaldo winner, when a reverse scoreline would have seen them progress from Group G at the expense of the United States, who lost 1-0 to Germany in Recife.

"The team played well," Appiah commented afterwards. "There were problems, but it did not affect the players.

"The players were demanding a right and that is not questionable.

"The incidents occurred a few days ago, but it is always important to make a decision and I think that did not impact on the game.

"They knew why they were punished. It had to do with disciplinary matters which began and ended here."

Appiah went on to confirm he had no intention of resigning as Ghana coach.

"My contract has not ended and I want to continue," he added. "We have much to do for Ghanaian football."