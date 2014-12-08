FIFA Club World Cup: Moghreb Tetouan v Auckland

The OFC Champions League winners are looking to advance to the quarter-finals, where Algerians ES Setif await.

Morocco host the tournament and league champions Moghreb Tetouan will be hoping to please the home fans at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Wednesday.

Berlanga, the 27-year-old Spanish defender, said he expected a competitive encounter.

"I don't know much about Moghreb Tetouan - they won the Moroccan league, of course, which is not easy," he told FIFA.com.

"They'll be very competitive, we saw that with Raja Casablanca."

Berlanga and his brother are Real Madrid season ticket holders but the New Zealanders need to reach the final if they are to have any chance of facing the European champions.

Of eight games at the Club World Cup, Auckland City have won just twice – and the last of those victories came in 2009.

They went down 2-1 to Raja Casablanca last year and Berlanga said his team were ready to lift.

"When we equalised the stadium was silent. We had our minds set on getting to extra time and taking our chances there," he said.

"We wanted to create more pressure and test their nerves and perhaps see them make another mistake.

"To play at a FIFA Club World Cup is a dream and it makes you lift your game to another level. We're very excited."

Moghreb Tetouan enter the clash in poor form, winless in five matches and sitting sixth in the league.

Aziz El Amri's men will be confident of turning around their form in front of their home fans against Auckland City.