FIFA 'crisis' cannot continue - Prince Ali

Prince Ali bin Al Hussein believes the latest scandal to hit FIFA provides more proof that Sepp Blatter should be dethroned, just two days before he is due to stand against the long-serving president.

Prince Ali lamented a "sad day for football" after 14 people were indicted for alleged corruption following raids in Zurich on Wednesday.

A number of FIFA officials were arrested in Switzerland, with allegations centering on the "acceptance of bribes and kick-backs between the early 1990s and the present day".

Prince Ali, the only rival to Blatter for the top job at the governing body, said it is time for change in order to restore some credibility ahead of Friday's presidential election, which will go ahead as planned.

He said in a statement: "We cannot continue with the crisis in FIFA, a crisis that has been ongoing and is not just relevant to the events of today.

"FIFA needs leadership that governs, guides and protects our national associations. Leadership that accepts responsibility for its actions and does not pass blame.

"Leadership that restores confidence in the hundreds of millions of football fans around the world."