FIFA open proceedings against Suarez

Suarez appeared to bite Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during his team's 1-0 win at the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

The Liverpool forward is being charged with an "apparent breach of art. 48 and/or art. 57 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code".

Article 48 refers to "misconduct against opponents or persons other than match", including serious foul play, unsporting conduct, assault and spitting.

"Offensive behaviour and fair play" is article 57, referring to offensive gestures or language.

Suarez and the Uruguayan FA have been invited to provide their position and any relevant evidence before 5pm Brasilia time.

Uruguay's win in Natal saw them seal their place in the round of 16, setting up a clash against Colombia on Saturday.