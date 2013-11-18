FIFA responds to Amnesty International criticism

A report from Amnesty International published on Sunday claimed instances of "human rights abuses" had been found on construction projects in the state set to host the global football event.

The charity found that many workers were suffering from "severe psychological distress" because of their treatment, while often being "treated like cattle" and living in "squalid, overcrowded accommodation".

Football's governing body, in response to the report, said that it "shares Amnesty International's efforts towards social justice and respect of human rights and dignity".

FIFA added that initiatives are in place to help improve labour laws and increase transparency.

"The state of Qatar is aware of various issues and has already started to react," the organisation told Perform.

"FIFA has been informed by the Qatari authorities that the labour laws and labour system will be amended, a process which has already started. Special attention will be paid to the different inspections that are necessary, the government inspectors will receive more powers to enforce the labour legislation.

"The event organisers have released a workers' welfare charter which is publicly available and are currently developing their workers’ welfare standards.

"It is FIFA's aim that the host countries of our flagship event ensure healthy, safe and dignified working conditions for all - nationals and foreigners, including construction workers - involved in the preparation of the event."