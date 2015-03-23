Figo 'pretty confident' in FIFA presidential race

The former Portugal star is one of four candidates to lead FIFA, with Blatter, Dutchman Michael van Praag and Jordanian Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein also in contention.

With the vote still over two months away, Figo said he was growing confident of replacing Blatter.

"I'm naturally a positive person, but since I started this campaign, I'm more confident with each day that passes," he said.

"I've been seeing much more people regarding the 29th [of May] and my manifesto and my ideas. So, I'm pretty confident, but I know that it's a difficult process."

Van Praag has suggested the three challengers would be better off presenting one candidate to oppose Blatter.

Figo said he was unsure about the idea, but felt more opinions were better for the game.

"I think if we are three candidates [against] Mr Blatter, I think it's because there should be change in FIFA," he said.

"I think it's positive to have more ideas and to open a debate regarding the future of the organisation, it's good for football in general.

"But, if you are asking if it's better to have just one candidate regarding this run against Mr Blatter, I don't know what to say to you because I don't know what the final results are going to be on the 29th of May.

"I can't guess what's going to happen, but I think it's good for the future of football that we can have an open debate and hear from as many people as possible."