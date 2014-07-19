Filipe focuses on Euro glory with Chelsea

The full-back completed his move from Atletico Madrid to Stamford Bridge on Friday, penning a three-year deal.

Filipe was part of the Atletico side that won La Liga on the final day of last term and then lost in extra time in the Champions League final against city rivals Real.

And the 28-year-old is determined to go all the way in Europe with 2011-12 winners Chelsea as well as mounting a sustained title challenge domestically.

"Last season was brilliant but I've come here to do exactly the same," Filipe told the club's official website.

"I want to go one better in the Champions League and, in terms of the Premier League, I want the trophy badly.

"Chelsea is the best club for me to do that; we have the best coach and an amazing squad, we have some brilliant players and I hope the supporters will see the Premier League trophy at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season."

The prospect of playing under Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho – a winner of the Champions League with Porto and Inter – was a major factor in Filipe's decision to swap Madrid for London.

He added: "Jose was one of the reasons which made my decision to come here so easy.

"He's an amazing coach, he's won everything, wherever he goes he wins titles so I know I will grow a lot under him and my football will improve.

"I'm really happy to have him as a coach."