Take our money! The Chelsea 2025/26 away kit is a shiny instant classic
The new Chelsea 2025/26 away kit is the throwback to the 1974/75 release that no one knew we needed
The Chelsea 2025/26 away kit has been released by Nike, with the kit dividing opinion amongst the Blues' fanbase.
With a whole host of clubs having already released their kits for the upcoming campaign, Chelsea's newest release will be accompanied by a return to the Champions League, after finishing 4th in the Premier League last season with 69 points.
Enzo Maresca also won silverware in his first campaign at Stamford Bridge, lifting the UEFA Conference League by beating Real Betis 4-1 in the final.
The Chelsea 2025/26 away kit is a homage to their 1974/75 release - which was inspired by the Hungarian national team
The Blues release is on a white base, with green and red pinstripes running through the middle of the design. It is inspired by a cult classic from days gone by, with Hungary's famous ‘Magnificent Magyars’ side a key influence.
The story goes that former manager Dave Sexton, a former artist himself when it came to the tactical game, introduced a Chelsea away strip coloured as a tribute to Hungary. The shirt has been redesigned somewhat, with the stripes through the middle a little less bold, but remaining as a touching tribute to yesteryear.
A homage to the 1970s, Chelsea's new away kit is a white base with green and red pin stripes running down the middle.
Much like previous away kits from Chelsea, a white design returns, with the Chelsea badge and Nike logo on either side of the chest. The red and white dotted stripes add a nice, smooth, sophisticated feel to the shirt, which has pleased some sections of the Blues fan base already online.
An ode to their storied history reminds supporters just why the club remains at the beating heart of everything they do, especially given that former manager Sexton, who first drew up ideas for the original release in the mid-1970s, is forever remembered with a wonderful, touching tribute, after his sad passing back in 2012.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The 2025/26 away shirt will be worn by Chelsea against Flamengo and ES Tunis at the Club World Cup in the United States, which kicks off in just a few days' time. Maresca will be hoping to swoon US supporters with his team's stylish football, as well as their newest threads.
"Like careful, thin brush strokes on a freshly unwrapped canvas, there is an artistic feel to the design of the Nike away kit for the new season – which is unveiled and on sale today," wrote Chelsea, following the news of their release on Thursday.
Sticking with white, we feel this new away kit from Chelsea adds a little bit more class compared to their 2024/25 shirt, which often felt a little heavy.
This new release is sleek and artistic, as described; it feels more streetwear-centred, and we are here for it, especially given how quickly new releases are brought out and shipped onto the shelves every year.
A touch of class, combined with a tribute feel, we are huge fans of this one from Chelsea and look forward to seeing it for the first time at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in the US.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.