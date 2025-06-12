Nicolas Jackson will be hoping to bang in plenty more goals in Chelsea's brand new 2025/26 away kit

The Chelsea 2025/26 away kit has been released by Nike, with the kit dividing opinion amongst the Blues' fanbase.

With a whole host of clubs having already released their kits for the upcoming campaign, Chelsea's newest release will be accompanied by a return to the Champions League, after finishing 4th in the Premier League last season with 69 points.

Enzo Maresca also won silverware in his first campaign at Stamford Bridge, lifting the UEFA Conference League by beating Real Betis 4-1 in the final.

The Chelsea 2025/26 away kit is a homage to their 1974/75 release - which was inspired by the Hungarian national team

Chelsea's brand new 2025/26 away kit looks dazzling under low light (Image credit: Chelsea FC)

The Blues release is on a white base, with green and red pinstripes running through the middle of the design. It is inspired by a cult classic from days gone by, with Hungary's famous ‘Magnificent Magyars’ side a key influence.

The story goes that former manager Dave Sexton, a former artist himself when it came to the tactical game, introduced a Chelsea away strip coloured as a tribute to Hungary. The shirt has been redesigned somewhat, with the stripes through the middle a little less bold, but remaining as a touching tribute to yesteryear.

BUY NOW Nike Chelsea 2025/26 away: £124.99 at nike A homage to the 1970s, Chelsea's new away kit is a white base with green and red pin stripes running down the middle.

Much like previous away kits from Chelsea, a white design returns, with the Chelsea badge and Nike logo on either side of the chest. The red and white dotted stripes add a nice, smooth, sophisticated feel to the shirt, which has pleased some sections of the Blues fan base already online.

An ode to their storied history reminds supporters just why the club remains at the beating heart of everything they do, especially given that former manager Sexton, who first drew up ideas for the original release in the mid-1970s, is forever remembered with a wonderful, touching tribute, after his sad passing back in 2012.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 2025/26 away shirt will be worn by Chelsea against Flamengo and ES Tunis at the Club World Cup in the United States, which kicks off in just a few days' time. Maresca will be hoping to swoon US supporters with his team's stylish football, as well as their newest threads.

"Like careful, thin brush strokes on a freshly unwrapped canvas, there is an artistic feel to the design of the Nike away kit for the new season – which is unveiled and on sale today," wrote Chelsea, following the news of their release on Thursday.

Image 1 of 10 Chelsea's brand new 2025/26 away kit looks dazzling under low light (Image credit: Chelsea FC) Noni Madueke poses in Chelsea's new away kit for the 2025/26 season (Image credit: Chelsea Football Club) Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson poses in the club's new away kit for the 2025/26 season (Image credit: Chelsea FC) Chelsea forward Noni Madueke poses in the club's new away kit for the 2025/26 season (Image credit: Chelsea FC) Kadeisha Buchanan poses in the new Chelsea away kit for the 2025/26 season (Image credit: Chelsea FC) Chelsea's new away kit for the 2025/26 season in all its glory (Image credit: Chelsea FC) Stylistic and simplistic, Kadeisha Buchanan in Chelsea's new away kit for the 2025/26 campaign (Image credit: Chelsea FC) Noni Madueke was tailor-made to show off Chelsea's new release for the 2025/26 season (Image credit: Chelsea FC) Kadeisha Buchanan poses in Chelsea's new away kit for the 2025/26 season (Image credit: Chelsea FC) Kadeisha Buchanan in the new Chelsea away kit for the 2025/26 season (Image credit: Chelsea FC)

Sticking with white, we feel this new away kit from Chelsea adds a little bit more class compared to their 2024/25 shirt, which often felt a little heavy.

This new release is sleek and artistic, as described; it feels more streetwear-centred, and we are here for it, especially given how quickly new releases are brought out and shipped onto the shelves every year.

A touch of class, combined with a tribute feel, we are huge fans of this one from Chelsea and look forward to seeing it for the first time at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in the US.