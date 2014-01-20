Filipe Luis rues missed opportunity for Atletico

Leaders Barcelona's draw at Levante earlier on Sunday meant Atletico would have moved to the summit with a win against Sevilla, but they were held to a 1-1 draw at the Vicente Calderon.

David Villa put Simeone's team ahead early in the game, but the visitors levelled with 17 minutes to play as Ivan Rakitic converted from the penalty spot.

Sevilla performed well throughout the contest, and Filipe knows this is something Atletico must get used to now they are considered genuine title challengers.

"We had a good chance to go top, but there is still a long way to go," said the Brazilian.

"We are now a target and it is very difficult to compete with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

"The merit of what we have done can be seen in our opponents. Look at Sevilla, their bench celebrated the draw as if it was a final."

Atletico remain level with Barca at the top of La Liga, but Real Madrid are now only a point behind after their 5-0 win over Real Betis on Saturday.