Flamini calm ahead of Champions League draw

Defeat to Napoli on Wednesday saw Arsene Wenger's side qualify as runners-up in Group F, finishing behind Borussia Dortmund on goal difference.

The Premier League leaders' second-place finish means they will face one of Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

However, Flamini remains positive about Arsenal's chances of reaching the quarter-finals, and believes they can cause any opponent problems.

"We will play a big team, but we knew that," he said. "Anyway, if you want to go to the final and try and win something, you have to play the big teams.

"I do not really have a preference, so we will see what happens with the draw."

Arsenal will find out their last-16 opponents when the draw is conducted in Nyon on Monday.