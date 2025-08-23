‘Liverpool’s midfield has looked more vulnerable defensively so far, but that’s not because of Florian Wirtz – they need Ryan Gravenberch back, he’s been so underrated’ Former Anfield pass master assesses their new-look side

Liverpool opened their Premier League season with a win against Bournemouth last Friday, but they have conceded four goals in their first two competitive matches of the campaign.

The Reds recruited Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer in a British record £116m deal, meaning a tweak to their midfield this season.

Dominik Szoboszlai has moved into a deeper role, with Curtis Jones playing along the Hungarian in the Community Shield against Crystal Palace, before Alexis Mac Allister took that spot against Bournemouth, with the Argentinian fit again after injury during pre-season.

The plan with Wirtz

Former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy says that while Liverpool have looked more vulnerable defensively in the last two games, he doesn’t believe that’s down to the arrival of Wirtz at number 10.

“Things will change a little bit of course, Szoboszlai previously played that role a lot, and he’s got fantastic athleticism and probably a bit more about him defensively than Wirtz, so there might be times where it’s a bit more open,” Murphy told FourFourTwo.

“But on the positive side of that, Wirtz is going to create more and score more than Szoboszlai, playing in that position. I’m a big fan of Wirtz.

“If it makes you a bit more vulnerable in one area, we’ll have to wait and see, but I don’t think it’s been because of Wirtz in the last game or two.”

Ryan Gravenberch, ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now, has missed both of Liverpool’s opening games – the Dutchman was a key part of the midfield that won the Premier League title last season, but was absent from the Community Shield after becoming a father.

A one-match suspension ruled him out of the game against Bournemouth, for a red card on the last day of last season, but he is available again for Monday's trip to Newcastle United.

“Gravenberch has been a big miss,” said Murphy, speaking in association with NewBettingSites.uk. “Let’s also not forget that Mac Allister has not had a full pre-season, he’s still trying to find his fitness.

“But Gravenberch has been exceptional, and his season last season has still gone underrated. He’s a key component to the team no,w and I think we’ll see Liverpool be a bit better defensively when he’s in there.

“He spots danger really well, and he’s got tremendous athleticism. Szoboszlai played there against Bournemouth, and he’s naturally more attacking, so you’re going to have more spaces in behind, which was evident.”