FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 15: Brazilians, El Clasico and London clubs

We all know, by now, how much you love combining football and a class word puzzle.

It's a good job, in a small dark room some time ago, FourFourTwo decided to combine the two and bring you a new way to test your football trivia. Here, we present to you the latest instalment of our weekend crossword.

There are some belters for you to answer this week, including key details of Levante's club crest - spoiler alert!

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK's FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 14

It works just as any other crossword, with across and down answers all fitting neatly together

As it's the weekend, there is no time limit. So relax, kick back and begin your weekend the right way by testing your football knowledge.

Can't quite figure out one answer? Simply log in, and we'll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Don’t forget to comment your scores below and send this crossword round to your mates.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors



We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

So, you've conquered the crossword. Think you're a proper big-brain now? We've got a whole new line-up of quizzes ready and waiting to put your football knowledge to the ultimate test this weekend.

First up, let’s see how well your visual memory serves you. Can you guess these tournaments from their logos? And while we're at it, can you put a name to the grounds with our challenge to name these 20 stadiums?

Ready for some family ties and transfer fee drama? We'll start with the bloodline: can you name these players' famous fathers? After that, prove you know your Gunners history and tackle our quiz to name Arsenal's 50 most expensive players ever.

Finally, for the ultimate test of a football fan’s historical recall, we'll put you on the spot with one of the biggest clubs in the world. See if you can name every club Manchester United have faced in a major final? There's plenty more where that came from, of course, below…