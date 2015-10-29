Flores expects goals to flow for Deeney

Quique Sanchez Flores expects Watford captain Troy Deeney to go on a goalscoring run after breaking his Premier League duck last weekend.

Deeney - who scored 81 goals in the last four seasons with the club - had failed to find the back of the net in his first nine games in the top flight until Watford's trip to Stoke City.

The 27-year-old ended his wait when he opened the scoring in their 2-0 win at the Britannia Stadium, Almen Abdi adding the second just after the hour.

Flores never doubted his captain's abilities in front of goal and is delighted to see his hard work bear fruit, believing the striker will return to his prolific best.

"For me at this moment, Troy Deeney is really good," said the Spaniard ahead of Saturday's game against West Ham.

"The performances from Deeney generally are really good. From the first moment in this league he played like a striker.

"Now he is settled, he has put in good performances. His impact on the team is very important. The team-mates, they say, it's perfect for us because our strikers finally score."

He added: "He didn't have an obsession with how he had not scored.

"He's scoring in the natural way now. He's scoring because he's playing well, he's scoring because he's close to the box, so finally it comes good.

"He is amazing, he is fast and passionate with the work. He is ambitious and he has everything we need. He is a big leader for the team and in the dressing room.

"It is important for the strikers to score, he has scored for the first time and we are confident now he will score a lot."