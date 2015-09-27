Flores frustrated by 'weak' Palace penalty

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores was disappointed by the "weak" penalty his side conceded during Sunday's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road.

Flores' men were targeting a third straight top-flight victory for the first time since April 1987 but were undone by Yohan Cabaye's spot-kick 19 minutes from time after Allan Nyom felled Wilfried Zaha.

There was some debate as to whether the substitute was brought down inside the area but Cabaye made no mistake with the penalty - as Watford conceded at home for the first time since returning to the Premier League.

Flores rued the decisive moment in the match but suggested his side were never fully comfortable dealing with Palace's pacy forward line.

"From the bench it's very difficult because we are far away, but it's a very easy, weak penalty," the Spaniard told Sky Sports.

"We didn't feel comfortable in the match and we had the feeling that Palace were closing the space.

"We tried to switch the ball but we had difficulty in attempts as they stopped us well in the middle.

"They also ran the counter-attack so it was very difficult for us in the first half, we had problems trying to stop their skilful players.

"In general during the match we felt more uncomfortable than at other times [this season]."