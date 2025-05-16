Will this man be the difference in Saturday's FA Cup final?

Crystal Palace have a golden opportunity to create history this weekend.

The Eagles face Manchester City in the 2025 FA Cup final, tasked with toppling Pep Guardiola's side. Whether or not they can achieve the feat remains to be seen.

But have Palace ever lifted a top-flight trophy before? They have been on the go since the early 1900s, after all. FourFourTwo takes a deeper look...

Have Crystal Palace ever won a trophy?

Crystal Palace won the Second Division title in 1993/1994 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The short answer is yes. Palace have won the Second Division title on two occasions. Once in 1978/79 and again in 1993/94. During the latter, they even boasted former England boss Gareth Southgate within their ranks.

The Eagles have also gained promotion into the top tier via the Second Division's play-off system four times, in 1989, 1997, 2004 and most recently in 2013.

Wilfried Zaha was part of Palace's 2013 Championship play-off winning side (Image credit: Getty Images)

Have Crystal Palace ever won the FA Cup?

Crystal Palace were beaten 2-1 (AET) by Manchester United in the 2016 FA Cup final

Saturday will be a familiar feeling for some Crystal Palace fans, with the Eagles having reached two previous FA Cup finals, but never lifted the trophy. Once in 1989/90 and again in 2015/16.

On the first occasion, they were beaten by Manchester United, with a replay taking place to decide the overall winner. The first game finished 3-3 AET, with Lee Martin netting the winner in the deciding tie.

They also lost to the Red Devils back in 2016, as Alan Pardew's side were beaten 2-1, despite Jason Puncheon putting the Croydon-based outfit ahead.

Juan Mata equalised two minutes later, before Jesse Lingard struck the decisive goal after 110 minutes played to earn victory for Louis van Gaal and his men.

Crystal Palace are aiming to making history against Manchester City this weekend (Image credit: Alamy)

Have Crystal Palace ever played in Europe?

Terry Venables was in charge when Crystal Palace last played in Europe (kind of) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite having never finished high enough to earn a spot in Europe, Palace have a chance to qualify for next season's UEFA Europa League group phase by virtue of winning the FA Cup.

The only time in the past they have played in a European competition was during the 1998 UEFA Intertoto Cup, as they were the only English team to have applied and been accepted.

The Eagles didn't enjoy the best time in the tournament, playing just two matches against Turkish side Samsunspor. They lost both games 2-0 and were therefore eliminated 4-0 on aggregate.

Played in pre-season, hot temperatures and out-of-shape players were blamed for Palace's poor displays at both Selhurst Park and Samsun 19 Mayis Stadium, with their opponents having recently finished 5th in the Turkish top flight.