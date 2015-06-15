Flores keen to achieve something special at Watford

Quique Flores is keen to achieve something special at Watford after taking over as head coach of the Premier League newcomers.

Flores was earlier this month appointed as the replacement for Slavisa Jokanovic, who guided Watford to automatic promotion from the Championship in his first season at the club, but departed after failing to agree a new contract.

The Spaniard became Watford's fifth boss in a year with the appointment and arrives at Vicarage Road with considerable pedigree having managed Benfica and led Atletico Madrid to UEFA Europa League glory in 2010.

And, speaking to Watford's official website, Flores said: "I was reading about Watford and their history, which is very important to know when you join a new club. I know they have big stories.

"I know about people like [lifelong presiden] Elton John and what he did years ago and Watford have had important players like John Barnes playing at this club as well.

"So it is special to come here and to go into the Premier League, I know that. I feel a passion for my work and I want that to transmit to the fans and players.

"In my mind I have an idea of the new team, of Watford. I will work very hard to achieve something special.

"For me the most important thing is the sensation you transmit to the fans, you must connect with the people from Watford and the players.

"I always want to improve and create something special on the pitch. The idea is to create a team the fans can connect with."