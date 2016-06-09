Flores lands Espanyol job

Espanyol have appointed Quique Sanchez Flores as their new head coach on a three-year contract.

The Catalan club have confirmed they have landed the former Watford boss on a deal until the end of the 2018-19 season and he will be presented to the media on Monday.

Flores, 51, was not kept on at Watford despite guiding them to a creditable 13th-placed Premier League finish in his only season at the helm after they had been promoted from the Championship.

He has also managed the likes of Valencia, Benfica and Atletico Madrid, with whom he won the Europa League in 2010.

El president Chen i QSF van compartir fa uns dies les línies del nou projecte . Confiança mútua! June 9, 2016

Espanyol finished 13th in La Liga, but only made sure of their safety from relegation on the final day of the season and they parted company with boss Constantin Galca last month.

"RCD Espanyol are proud to join a successful and renowned coach to lead the first team in this new project," read the club's statement announcing Flores' arrival.