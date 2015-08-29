Flores not concerned by lack of Watford goals

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores believes his side's failure to score in their last four games is "very normal" after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The visitors were pinned back for large parts of Saturday's game and were restricted to only one clear chance, which fell to substitute Ikechi Anya in the second half.

Flores said that the responsibility for scoring goals must be shared by his whole squad as they seek to end their goal drought, saying: "I'm not too worried with this situation, as I think it is very normal.

"We have to be positive, to work, and not focus only on [Troy] Deeney and [Odion] Ighalo and these kinds of players. The goals will come from a lot of players in the squad."

He praised his side's first-half performance, which kept City goalless at half time, saying: "I think that we played well in the first half in defensive terms, but it was difficult to resist City for the full match.

"It was very, very difficult to play against this kind of opponent; they have a lot of quality in their passing, and their physicality is amazing.

"For the future, we want to learn from this kind of experience."

With four days remaining for teams to name their 25-man squad following the closing of the transfer window, Flores hinted there could be more players arriving at Watford.

He said: "I try to change players in the positions I think we need energy. We need energy from a secondary striker and on the wing.

"I'm bidding for players who can keep control of the ball like [Jose Manuel] Jurado. I bid for the kind of player out wide who can be quick and defend."

Flores refused to be drawn on the future of out-of-favour striker Matej Vydra, who was named as a substitute for the third time this season in the game at City.

He said: "We are moving every day towards the best squad possible for the Watford fans.

"At the moment Vydra is here because he is in our thoughts, but we have four more days to decide."