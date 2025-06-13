Friday Football Quiz, episode 67: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Sick of football? We thought not, rest is for the weak anyway...

With the new-look Club World Cup right around the corner, let's get you whipped back into shape with a brand new edition of FourFourTwo's popular end-of-the-week trivia, our Friday Football Quiz.

20 questions coming right at you, with our latest instalment testing you on Norwich City, Wayne Rooney and Julio Enciso. Let's get started, shall we?!

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) LAST WEEK Friday Football Quiz, episode 66: Can you get 20 correct answers?

We're now up to episode 67 of our weekly speciality, and if you have missed any of our previous episodes up to this point, you really should hang your head in shame.

But if you are new around here, here's a gentle reminder on the format. You have 20 questions to answer and no time limit in which they need to be answered.

As it's Friday, you may be thinking of the weekend already, so if you need a hint, log in to Kwizly for a tap-in to one of the questions.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

You've just conquered our latest Friday Football Quiz – but the beautiful game offers endless avenues for trivia, and we've got a fresh selection of challenges to keep your football brain sharp, spanning global club glory, legendary careers, and even the visual identity of clubs themselves.

First up, a truly comprehensive test of international club football: can you name every club to have reached the Club World Cup final? That's a journey through the elite of global competitions! Then, for those who appreciate unwavering dedication, see how many of these football icons were one-club players. It's a dying breed in the modern game, so this one truly tests your historical knowledge.

Now, let's challenge your player recognition skills in a unique way: can you guess these 100 players from their career paths? It's a fantastic way to trace the journeys of some of the game's biggest stars. And speaking of connections, how about seeing if you can name the club these players ALL played for? This quiz is designed to trip up even the most seasoned football follower.

Finally, for the ultimate visual test of your footballing knowledge, prepare to put your badge-spotting skills to the test: can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz? Plenty here to keep you occupied and prove your comprehensive footballing wisdom!