FPL tips for GW32: Budget-friendly attacking signings you should think about making

Ahead of Gameweek 32 of the Fantasy Premier League season, you might be wondering what you should do with your forward line.

Well, fear not! We’ve got you covered with some affordable signing suggestions you might not necessarily have considered.

Will you add any of these attacking stars to your starting 11 at the business end of the Fantasy Premier League campaign?

Seagulls set to soar again?

Joao Pedro has scored eight Premier League goals this season and is Brighton's regular penalty-taker (Image credit: Alamy)

First up, we’re going to focus on Brighton. The Seagulls are without a victory in four after the end of a seven-match winning streak, but Fabian Hurzeler’s side do have a kind-looking run of fixtures coming up. They face Leicester – who they could all but relegate with a win – before clashes with Brentford and former boss Graham Potter’s West Ham.

And Saturday’s game at home to Leicester could do you some big fantasy favours in itself. The Foxes have conceded at least twice in eight of their last nine outings in all competitions – and seven of their last eight in the Premier League.

Brighton may have only scored once in their last three matches in league and cup, but the visit of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s strugglers could be just the ticket to get the floodgates open again. Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) and Joao Pedro (£5.6m) are the Seagulls’ joint top Premier League scorers with eight goals apiece this season. Of the two, Welbeck is in the best form, with five goal involvements in his last eight appearances in all competitions – including a goal against Crystal Palace last time out.

Elsewhere, if you happen to have Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen in your squad already, he could be worth starting: Leicester have scored just once in their last ten Premier League games. However, it’s worth bearing in mind that Newcastle and Crystal Palace both have a Double Gameweek, so you might prefer to go with Nick Pope or Dean Henderson.

Rodri-goal on a roll

Rodrigo Muniz can't stop scoring for Fulham at the moment (Image credit: Alamy)

There’s one Fulham player we reckon you’ve got to get in your FPL team: Rodrigo Muniz. The Brazilian striker has doubled his 2024/25 Premier League goals tally since late February, going to eight for the campaign with what proved to be the winner in last Sunday’s superb 3-2 victory over Liverpool at Craven Cottage.

Next up for Marco Silva’s men, who are still in with a shout of securing an historic Champions League qualification, is a trip to Bournemouth on Monday night. And Muniz, who is priced at just £5.5m, ought to be relishing the prospect. The Cherries have conceded two goals in six of their last seven league and cup outings and are without a clean sheet in six at home.

Muniz has been on target in each of his last three Premier League appearances – at home to Tottenham and Liverpool and away to Arsenal – and the numbers make it very hard to do anything other than back him to make it four on the South Coast.

The deadline for team changes for Gameweek 32 is 11am on Saturday, 12 April.