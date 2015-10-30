Flores trumpets Watford's Premier League credentials

Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores says his side have proven they deserve to be in the Premier League ahead of the visit of in-form West Ham United.

The Hornets, promoted from the Championship after finishing second last season, are 13th in the top flight from 10 matches played this season.

And their Spanish boss is delighted by his team's recent performances, particularly their 2-0 victory over Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium last Saturday.

"The most positive thing is we're playing like a confident team. We've won the respect of the league," Flores told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"We feel we are working well and the other teams recognise that we are doing it the right way.

"For example, Arsenal didn't rest any players against us even though they had an important [Champions League] match three days afterwards."

Watford welcome the in-form Hammers to Vicarage Road on Saturday, and will be looking to build on their three league wins this season, although Flores insisted earning three points does not always tell the full story of a performance.

He added: "It's very important to make a difference between results and what we are doing, because sometimes we play well and we lose, and one day in the future we will not play well and win."