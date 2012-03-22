Focused Ferdinand has eyes on the prize

Despite having played catch-up for much of the season, Sir Alex Ferguson's side currently find themselves in pole position to defend their Premier League crown.

The Red Devils are currently one point ahead of noisy neighbours Manchester City in the hunt for Premier League glory following the Citizens' 2-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday.

And Ferdinand now concedes it is up to the players to ensure there are no late slip-ups as they look to finish in top spot come May.

"We're in the position at the minute that we want to be," he told Sky Sports.

"We want to be top at this stage of the season, but more importantly we want to remain there until the end of the season.

"I think this is a vital period, each game is a must-win game. At the moment, if we win all of our remaining games until the end of the season, we will be champions. That's what we're going out to do."

United are looking to call upon their vast title-chasing experience during the final stretch, and Ferdinand has revealed the desire to win burns brighter than ever.

"Maybe experience and the desire that comes from the manager," Ferdinand said when quizzed on the secret to the club's success.

"He wants to win and he has been here 20-plus years, so if he still wants to win, why can't people who have been here 10, five, two years, one year? They have got to have the same belief and fire in their belly to want to achieve that as well.

"We've left ourselves in a position where we are going to be a couple of points behind or on top. Right now we are top and we have got to finish it off.

"There is no better feeling at the end of the season than sitting there and knowing you have got a winners' medal hanging around your neck.

"Those are the memories that you think about and drive you on to achieve things and try to be a part of this club's history."