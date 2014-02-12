Fonte eyeing Wembley return for Saints

The south-coast club's impressive season continued when Fonte scored the only goal of the game at the KC Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are seventh in the Premier League table after their latest victory, just two points adrift of champions Manchester United.

Defender Fonte was in the Southampton side that beat Carlisle United in the Football League Trophy final in 2010 and the centre-back is determined to return to the home of English football for the FA Cup final ahead of Saturday's fifth round trip to Sunderland.

Fonte told the club's official website: "We want a run in the FA Cup because it is a very special [competition] for us. We’re going to focus on that and try to win the game.

"We haven’t beaten Sunderland yet, but hopefully we will do this Saturday.

"We’re in a good situation with the league and we want to finish as high up as possible, but we want to win every game and the FA Cup is something we are looking forward to.

"It would be a dream to go to Wembley again – and win."