Football League Review: Brighton move top, Orient maintain winning start

Brighton and Hove Albion were one of nine Championship clubs to secure away victories on Saturday as they moved top of the table.

Chris Hughton's side travelled to Portman Road to face former leaders Ipswich Town and quickly found themselves 2-0 ahead inside 12 minutes.

Ipswich rallied after the break through Freddie Sears and David McGoldrick, but Tomer Hemed snatched all three points for the visitors - who welcomed back Bobby Zamora as a late substitute - with his second of the match after 67 minutes.

Two of the clubs relegated from the Premier League last season – Hull City and QPR – are hot on the heels of Brighton after victories of their own, the pair sat with Ipswich two points adrift of the leaders.

Rangers needed an 84th-minute striker from Tjaronn Chery to beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 at the John Smith's Stadium, while Hull were one of only two Championship sides to win at home as they beat Preston North End 2-0.

Wolves were the other team to enjoy the home comforts as they beat Charlton Athletic 2-1 at Molineux, Adam Le Fondre with the decisive goal five minutes from time.

Rotherham United remain rooted to the foot of the table with a solitary point after a 3-1 defeat to Fulham, Steve Evans' side one of five clubs still without a win.

Gillingham relinquished top spot in League One after being held to a 1-1 draw by Peterborough United at London Road, both sides scoring in a frantic final five minutes.

Walsall climbed top after a crushing 4-0 win over beleaguered Blackpool, who are bottom after suffering a fourth successive league defeat.

Sheffield United made it four wins in a row under Nigel Adkins thanks to Neill Collins and Billy Sharp, the pair scoring within five minutes of each other to beat Swindon Town 2-0.

Meanwhile, in League Two, Leyton Orient continue to go from strength to strength after maintaining their winning start to the campaign against Bristol Rovers.

Lloyd James and Jay Simpson did the damage for Orient in the first half as they opened up a three-point gap at the summit, Plymouth Argyle their nearest rivals after a 1-0 triumph over Newport County.

Orient are one of four League Two sides yet to taste defeat, while at the opposite end of the table Luton Town – who lost 2-1 to Portsmouth – and Dagenham and Redbridge – who drew 1-1 with Stevenage – are still waiting for their first win.