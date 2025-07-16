Brighton have become one of the smartest-run clubs in football.

Over the past few years, they've implemented a strategy of buying players from different markets and developing them into top-tier talents to play in their squad, before selling them for huge profits.

This quiz offering will test your knowledge to see how much attention you've been paying to the Seagulls.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ! Can you name every Brentford player to have scored in the Premier League?

With just eight minutes on the clock, we need you to name the players who make up the top 20.

We've provided you with the fee, and the player's nation to help jog your memory.

One player escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizl,y and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Don’t forget to comment your scores below and send this quiz round to your mates!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

So, you've navigated the tricky waters of a Brighton quiz, have you? If your football mind is still sharp and eager for its next workout, then prepare yourself.

First up, see if you can recall every Brentford player to have scored in the Premier League. It's a testament to the Bees' journey and a delightful dive into their top-flight goal-getters. And for a truly expansive challenge, we’re looking for every player who notched up between 200 and 250 Premier League appearances – these are the true fixtures of the English game, the consistent campaigners who became part of the furniture.

Fancy a journey beyond the domestic scene? We're setting our sights on the biggest stage of all. Can you name every nation to ever host the World Cup? From the inaugural tournament to the present day, it's a roll call of global footballing hospitality.

And now for a couple of true curiosities. If you've got a keen ear for celebrity football opinions, can you guess who Oasis star Noel Gallagher said this about? Finally, for the ultimate test of footballing lore, can you name all 125 members of Pele's 2004 'FIFA 100 list' of the best players ever? It's a veritable who's who of legends, guaranteed to spark debate and perhaps a few nostalgic sighs. More below, too, of course…