Watch Charlton vs Leyton Orient in the League One Play-off Final on Sunday 25 May, with all the details where on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient will contest a London derby with massive implications at Wembley as the two sides go head-to-head in the League One play-off final.

Nobody could have predicted back at the end of November that these two sides would be the ones to make it to the play-off final, with an inconsistent Charlton solidly in mid-table while Orient were down in the relegation zone.

But they have each got their just rewards for being the two most in-form sides in the third tier behind champions Birmingham City since then - and now it all comes down to this play-off final to decide who will join Birmingham and Wrexham in the Championship next year.

The one-minute delay to the kick-off time (13:01 BST) is an EFL bid to raise awareness for the "Every Minute Matters" campaign alongside the British Heart Foundation.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the League One Play-off final online, on TV, and from anywhere today.

How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient on TV on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 12:00 BST on Sunday. Do be aware that unlike the other play-off finals, it will not be on Sky Sports Main Event, which will instead be showing the F1 Monaco grand prix.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment.

You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months, and you don't have to sign up for a long-term contract.

Can I watch Charlton vs Leyton Orient for free?

There are no free-to-air broadcasters for the League One Play-off final but those in the US could technically to watch Charlton vs Leyton Orient for free by taking advantage of the free trial on offer from Paramount+, which is the US broadcaster for the game.

Watch Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient streams globally

Where to watch Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient in the US? Fans in the US can watch Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient on on CBS Sports Network and its streaming platform, Paramount+.

Can I watch Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient in Canada? Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient is being shown on DAZN in Canada, which has access to all EFL games.

Can I watch Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient in Australia & New Zealand? Fans in Australia & New Zealand can watch Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient on beIN SPORTS.