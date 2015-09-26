Football League Review: Brighton stumble, Burton go three points clear

Gary Madine's late equaliser ensured Bolton Wanderers held Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion to a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

The former Sheffield Wednesday striker popped up deep into injury time after a first-half Neil Danns strike had halved the deficit created by goals from Dale Stephens and Jamie Murphy, with the latter sent off for a heavy challenge on Danns.

The result means Middlesbrough will cut the gap at the top of the table to just a point if they beat Leeds United on Sunday.

Reading leapfrogged Burnley into third place with a 2-1 win at Turf Moor, while Hull City were denied victory by striker Jordan Rhodes in a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

Bristol City and Preston North End were also denied wins by late goals against Ipswich Town and Wolves respectively.

Elsewhere, Rotherham United climbed off the foot of the table with a 2-0 victory over at Birmingham City and there were also wins for Derby County, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday.

In League One, Burton Albion extended their lead at the top to three points after an injury-time winner from Jerome Binnom-Williams saw them come from behind to beat Chesterfield 2-1.

Second-place Walsall could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Crewe Alexandra, while fellow promotion contenders Gillingham went down to a 2-0 defeat at Barnsley.

A 3-1 victory for Sheffield United in the south Yorkshire derby with Doncaster Rovers saw them climb into the top six, while there were also wins for Bury, Colchester United, Peterborough United, Port Vale and Millwall. Bottom-of-the-table Blackpool's miserable season continued with a 2-0 defeat at Shrewsbury Town.

Fellow strugglers Scunthorpe United lost 2-1 to Southend United and Oldham Athletic drew 1-1 with Wigan Athletic.

Meanwhile in League Two, Leyton Orient earned a point at Northampton Town thanks to Dean Cox's strike in the seventh minute of injury time, although they were still knocked off the top by Portsmouth, who brushed aside Bristol Rovers 2-1.

Wycombe Wanderers moved to second after a 2-0 win over Exeter City, while Newport County secured their first win of the season with a 1-0 success at Carlisle United.

Cambridge United, Accrington Stanley, Luton Town, Notts County and Hartlepool United all won, but there were no goals in the games at Mansfield Town and Oxford United.