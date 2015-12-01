Football League Review: Burton win to go top of League One

Burton Albion are the new leaders of League One after a 2-1 home win against Millwall sent Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's side to the summit of the third tier on Tuesday.

Damien McCrory and Abdenasser El Khayati scored in the first half and Hasselbaink's men held on despite a late Joe Martin goal.

Burton's win, their third league victory in a row, gives them a two-point cushion over their nearest rivals, Coventry City, who do not play again until Sunday December 13.

Walsall are only behind the Sky Blues by a single goal after a 3-1 away win at Shrewsbury Town sent them up to third in the division.

Late strikes from Paul Downing and Jordan Cook gave the Saddlers three points after manager Dean Smith left the club to take over at Brentford on Monday.

In League Two, a 12-minute hat-trick from Matty Taylor gave Bristol Rovers a 3-0 home win against Wycombe Wanderers.

Paul Mullin scored the only goal of the game as Morecambe beat struggling Dagenham and Redbridge 1-0 at home to climb to 13th place.