Football League Review: Caddis capitalises on controversial call

A baffling penalty call helped Birmingham City end a five-game winless run to climb above Cardiff City with a 1-0 Championship victory on Friday.

Referee David Coote – deputising for the injured Keith Stroud – awarded a spot-kick for handball in the final minute of the first half despite James Vaughan's strike clearly hitting Matthew Connolly in the face.

Paul Caddis stepped up to convert from 12 yards as Gary Rowett's side moved up to seventh, ahead of Cardiff on goal difference and just one point shy of the final play-off spot.

In League One Southend United overcame fellow promotion hopefuls Bury 4-1 at Roots Hall.

Noel Hunt hit a first-half double and Leon Clarke reduced the deficit against his former club before David Mooney's penalty and Jack Payne's goal sealed a comfortable home win.

Phil Brown's side now sit seventh, outside the play-offs on goal difference, with Bury a point further back.