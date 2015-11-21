Football League Review: Hull stay top despite dropping points

Hull City remain top of the Championship despite dropping two points at Bristol City in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The Tigers led the league at the start of the day and could have strengthened their position but they needed Shaun Maloney's first goal for the club to salvage a point after Kieran Agard's first-half opener.

George Thorne and Andreas Weimann scored second-half goals for Derby County to seal a 2-0 home win against Cardiff City that sends the Rams up to fourth place.

Reading climbed to seventh after first-half goals from Lucas Piazon and Danny Williams earned a 2-1 home win against Bolton.

Sheffield Wednesday climbed to eighth, coming from behind to beat Huddersfield 3-1 at home. Sean Scannell gave the visitors the lead but substitute Lucas Joao scored twice, with Kieran Lee also netting for the Owls.

Birmingham City held on to the last play-off place despite a 1-0 home defeat to strugglers Charlton Athletic. Johnnie Jackson struck to pull Karel Fraeye's men out of the drop zone.

Rotherham United are off the bottom of the league thanks to a 1-0 win at local rivals Leeds United, Joe Newell scoring to give new Millers boss Neil Redfearn victory on his return to Elland Road.

Paul Lambert's first game in charge of Blackburn Rovers ended in victory as his side won a Lancashire derby 2-1 at Preston.

Coventry City are now top of League One after the Sky Blues beat former leaders Gillingham 4-1 at home, Jacob Murphy netting a hat-trick in the space of 10 first-half minutes.

On a goal-laden day in the division Peterborough won 5-1 at Crewe, Millwall beat Colchester United 4-1 and Fleetwood Town hammered Swindon Town 5-1.

League Two leaders Plymouth Argyle were beaten 2-1 at home by Exeter City, allowing Oxford United to close the gap by winning 1-0 at the Football League's bottom side Dagenham and Redbridge.