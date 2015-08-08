Football League Review: Mixed fortunes for relegated clubs, Austin wants out

QPR made a losing start to life back in the Championship as they were beaten 2-0 in a season-opening London derby at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Chris Ramsey's side finished bottom of the Premier League last term but their bid for an instant return got off to a disappointing start, with Tony Watt and Morgan Fox finding the net at The Valley.

In-demand Charlie Austin played 85 minutes for QPR but, speaking to BBC Radio Five Live after the match, manager Ramsey said: "We're getting calls all the time but not the right ones. The player wants to go.

"If we get the right money he'll be on his way. We want it sorted out one way or another as it's not fair on the player."

Goals either side of the break from debutants Sam Clucas and Chuba Akpom earned Hull City a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town, while Burnley were held to a 1-1 draw at Leeds United.

Title favourites Derby County played out a goalless affair at Bolton Wanderers, who had Jay Spearing sent off late on for a second bookable offence, but MK Dons set the standard for the promoted clubs with a 4-1 win at Rotherham.

Among the other sides new to the Championship, Bristol City were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield Wednesday, while Preston North End host Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Cardiff City netted a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Fulham, Wolves won 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers, and Brentford scored two stoppage-time goals to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Ipswich Town.

In League One, Gillingham set the early pace with a 4-0 win over the much-fancied Sheffield United - under the leadership of Nigel Adkins for the first time.

Swindon Town were similarly emphatic in seeing off Bradford City 4-1, despite falling behind inside the opening five minutes, while promoted Burton Albion were 2-1 victors over 10-man Scunthorpe United.

Chesterfield, Coventry City, Rochdale and Millwall also made winning starts, while Blackpool earned a 2-2 draw at Colchester United following their nightmare season last term.

Freefalling Yeovil Town pulled level from two goals down at Exeter City on their return to League Two, only to see Will Hoskins net a late winner for the hosts.

Meanwhile, there were big wins for Cambridge United, Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers to kick off the season in the fourth tier.