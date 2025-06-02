Quiz! Can you name the top 92 teams in English football for the 2025/26 season?

The Champions League final was the closing act of the 2024/25 regular season.

As the credits roll, we can look back on the past nine months and either hope to replicate that success next season (Liverpool fans, we're looking at you), or forget it ever happened and move swiftly on (Manchester United fans).

In the meantime, at FourFourTwo we want to test your knowledge of what’s to come, starting with a quiz on the English Football League…

QUIZ! Can you name every team to have won one of English football's top four tiers since 1992/93?

In 20 minutes, we want you to name every single team that will play in the four divisions of the Premier League and English Football League – that's the top 92 clubs.

Yep, that’s right, from the dizzying heights of the top of the tree to the bottom of League Two, do you know all the teams in the 92 for the 2025/26 season?

The National League play-off final was only played yesterday, so if you aren’t quite sure who was promoted at Wembley, simply log in to Kwizly who will provide you with a tap in at teh far post.

