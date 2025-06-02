Quiz! Can you name the top 92 teams in English football for the 2025/26 season?
Next season is already at the front of our minds
The Champions League final was the closing act of the 2024/25 regular season.
As the credits roll, we can look back on the past nine months and either hope to replicate that success next season (Liverpool fans, we're looking at you), or forget it ever happened and move swiftly on (Manchester United fans).
In the meantime, at FourFourTwo we want to test your knowledge of what’s to come, starting with a quiz on the English Football League…
In 20 minutes, we want you to name every single team that will play in the four divisions of the Premier League and English Football League – that's the top 92 clubs.
Yep, that’s right, from the dizzying heights of the top of the tree to the bottom of League Two, do you know all the teams in the 92 for the 2025/26 season?
The National League play-off final was only played yesterday, so if you aren’t quite sure who was promoted at Wembley, simply log in to Kwizly who will provide you with a tap in at teh far post.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwoFourFourTwo and share with your mates.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
You've just wrapped up a quiz on the footballing pyramid, but the world of football trivia is endlessly fascinating: if you're ready for more, we've got a fresh set of challenges for you, ranging from the biggest financial dealings to iconic managerial minds and even a dive into the heart of London football.
First up, a real test of market knowledge: can you name every Premier League club's record sale? It's a fascinating look at the biggest outgoing transfers in England's top flight. Then, for those who love to follow the bosses, see if you can guess the manager from their career path – a true journey through the dugouts.
How about a real brain-teaser on coacing excellence? Can you name every manager to reach a Champions League final? On the subject of the biggest stage in club football, we've got the Big Paris Saint-Germain Quiz to test your mettle on the recent European champions.
And finally, for a bit of a local flavour, if you're feeling particularly clued up on the capital's footballing landscape, can you name every London club in the top seven tiers of English football? Plenty to keep you occupied and prove your ultimate footballing IQ below the line, too
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.