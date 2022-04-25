Football rumours: Arsenal plotting Gabriel Jesus swoop

By published

Manchester City v Watford – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
(Image credit: Martin Rickett)

What the papers say

Arsenal are reportedly confident of pulling off a swoop for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus. According to the Daily Mail, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is very keen on the 25-year-old, with club bosses already plotting their route to a summer deal.

The Mirror reports Chelsea and Tottenham are monitoring Inter Milan forward Martin Satriano. The 21-year-old has impressed on loan at Brest this season, scoring four goals in 11 appearances and generating interest from across the continent.

Rangers v Olympique Lyonnais – UEFA Europa League – Group A – Ibrox Stadium

Rangers’ Leon Balogun (left) and Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta (right) (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Newcastle will have to wait out their pursuit of Lucas Paqueta, with the Evening Chronicle reporting the 24-year-old midfielder has informed Lyon he intends to make a decision on his future at the end of the season. Despite this, Magpies bosses are believed to be confident of their chances, with French rivals Paris St Germain cooling on their interest in the Brazil international.

The Times says Roy Keane has emerged as a surprise option to succeed Shaun Maloney as Hibernian manager. Maloney was sacked last week after just 120 days in charge, and Keane has reportedly discussed taking up the role with friends.

Social media round-up

See more
See more

Players to watch

Leicester City v Napoli – UEFA Europa League – Group C – King Power Stadium

Napoli�s Victor Osimhen (Mike Egerton/PA)

Victor Osimhen: Arsenal are preparing a move for the Napoli striker, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Isco: Marca reports Real Betis are trying to sign the Real Madrid midfielder.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

PA Staff