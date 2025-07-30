Liverpool's pre-season friendly hit with tsunami warning after huge Pacific earthquake

Liverpool's fixture at the Nissan Stadium in the coastal Japanese city of Yokohama will go ahead today despite a massive earthquake in the Northern Pacific.

An enormous 8.8 magnitude quake was recorded off Russia's eastern coast on Tuesday night, triggering a tsunami warning for Japan, Russia and the United States.

According to the BBC, waves have reached Hawaii this morning after the near-record tectonic movement beneath Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

Liverpool friendly going ahead despite quake

Arne Slot will be looking to make it back-to-back titles this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Reds are currently out in Japan as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2025-26 Premier League season. Arne Slot's side are scheduled to play Yokohama FM on Wednesday morning in the J.League World Challenge Final.

It follows Liverpool's 4-2 friendly defeat by Serie A club AC Milan at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong and domestic friendly victories over Preston North End and Stoke City earlier this month.

A tsunami warning is in effect for Japan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slot's Premier League champions will conclude their pre-season calendar with games against Athletic Club at Anfield before taking on Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield next Sunday, August 10.

Luis Diaz will play no part in the Reds' upcoming matches after completing a £65 million transfer to Bayern Munich, meanwhile Darwin Nunez is not expected to play amid uncertainty over his own Anfield future.

Despite evacuation orders in the Pacific, affecting close to two million people in northern Japan, the game at the Nissan Stadium is not thought to be under threat. Yokohama is situated further down the coast from the quake's epicentre, south of capital city Tokyo and is tucked away within the Tokyo Bay.

With the match still going ahead, here is how to watch Liverpool's final pre-season friendly of the summer on foreign soil.