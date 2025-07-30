Manchester United to make £58m LOSS, following new agreement: report

Ruben Amorim is eager to wave goodbye to a number of figures in his current squad

Manchester United’s summer so far has been as much about getting players out of Old Trafford as it has bringing them in.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia were all told they’re surplus to requirements and subsequently left out of the Red Devils’ pre-season tour.

They’ve managed to shift Rashford out on loan to Barcelona, and now they’re closing in on another agreement that will see them take a significant loss on their initial investment.

Manchester United to take short-term hit to resolve ongoing issue

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been busy rebuilding (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike his “bomb squad” peers, Sancho’s issues with United predate the arrival of Ruben Amorim, having originally clashed with former boss Erik ten Hag before heading on loans to Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.

His standing, however, has not improved under the Portuguese head coach, and the Blues paid a £5m penalty to wriggle out of their obligation to buy the winger, so the Manchester club are left looking for fresh buyers to get his hefty wages off the books.

Chelsea paid money to avoid having to sign Sancho on a permanent basis (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Sancho is on the verge of joining Serie A giants Juventus, according to TUTTOmercatoWEB, with a base fee of £15m agreed but bonuses still to be thrashed out.

That represents a whopping £58m loss on the £73m the Red Devils paid Dortmund for the Englishman just four years ago.

In those four years, he has made just 83 appearances, scored 12 goals and provided six assists, so is unlikely to go down as United’s smartest investment.

The Juventus deal is not quite done yet, however, with the Italian outlet reporting that the Bianconeri need to offload players like Timothy Weah first, with Napoli also in the frame for Sancho.

Sancho will hope a move back to Europe will see him recapture his early Dortmund form (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, while hefty losses like this are never pretty, it is the sort of difficulty United are going to have to go through to fix years of misfires and truly make this Amorim’s team.

They were never going to get anything like Sancho’s full value with a future at Old Trafford a non-starter, a mild loan spell at Chelsea, and just a year left on his current deal.

Recouping anything for the 25-year-old and saving on his wages for 12 months is a win under the circumstances, ending a difficult chapter for the club and the player.

Sancho is valued at €28m, according to Transfermarkt.