What the papers say

The ongoing saga of Paul Pogba at Manchester United continues with the Manchester Evening News reporting the 26-year-old has told his teammates he wants to leave the side at the end of the season. Ankle injuries have kept the France international to just six starts in the current campaign, with dressing room sources telling the paper that Pogba’s “head is not currently at the club”. In June the Frenchman said that he wanted a “new challenge” and former side Juventus, as well as Real Madrid, continue to circle the midfielder.

Staying in the north and 25-year-old England defender John Stones‘ future with Manchester City is in doubt, according to the Times. City manager Pep Guardiola wants to sign two centre-backs at the end of a campaign, which will likely see his side hand over the Premier League title. Pau Torres of Villarreal, Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar and Brighton’s Lewis Dunk are all considered future options by the Spaniard.

The skills of Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish have seen him become the league’s most-fouled player (David Davies/PA)

The Mirror reports that United like the look of Aston Villa’s in-form skipper, Jack Grealish. The 24-year-old, who could make his England debut during next month’s friendlies, has scored nine goals and five assists since helping Villa to the Carabao Cup final. The Mancunians are set to pounce on the attacking midfielder if the Birmingham side are relegated.

Orkun Kokcu has become hot property after impressing with Dutch club Feyenoord, according to the Daily Mail. Arsenal have been watching the 19-year-old for the last 18 months and may scoop him up in the summer transfer window. The Turkey under-21 midfielder’s value is likely to rise after he appears for his country’s senior side at Euro 2020, with Arsenal expecting to hand over in excess of £15 million to secure his services.

Lyon’s Moussa Dembele (right) could be crossing the Channel in the summer (Nick Potts/PA)

Frank Lampard will be handed £150m to secure talent in the summer after Chelsea failed to sign any players in January. The Evening Standard says Lampard wants to recruit striker Moussa Dembele from Lyon to ease the burden up front on Tammy Abraham. The Ligue 1 side are expected to make Dembele, 23, available at the end of the season for a fee in excess in £60m.

Social media round-up

Chelsea 'have strong interest' in Jadon Sancho transfer despite ridiculous price taghttps://t.co/gd9V9Z2Gj5#CFCpic.twitter.com/s8RgI8vVW3— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) February 4, 2020

Chelsea can sign Jeremie Boga back this summer thanks to transfer clause, confirm Sassuolo https://t.co/OcsY8wXl1Z— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 5, 2020

Players to watch

Luka Reischl: The 16-year-old Austrian striker’s performances with Red Bull Salzburg are being closely watched by Manchester City and Juventus, according to Calcio Mercato.

Liverpool’s Loris Karius has attracted the wrong kind of attention at his current home (Mike Egerton/PA)

Loris Karius: Liverpool’s German loanee is in trouble at Besiktas, with the Daily Star reporting the Turkish club is concerned that the 26-year-old goalkeeper has been partying too much.