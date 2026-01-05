Next Manchester United manager odds as Ruben Amorim sacked after 14 months

Ruben Amorim's 14-month stint in charge at Old Trafford is over

Manchester United have swung the axe on Rubem Amorim and called time on the Portuguese's Old Trafford tenure after just 14 months.

The 40-year-old went on an explosive rant following his side's 1-1 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday, a result which left the club sixth in the Premier League table, 17 points behind leaders Arsenal.

That came after the club ended 2025 with a 1-1 draw against Wolves, with the club saying that the decision to part ways with Amorim "will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish," in a statement.

Manchester United next manager odds

Darren Fletcher has been placed in interim charge (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Amorim was hired in November 2024 following a successful spell at Sporting in his native Portugal, but struggled to turn the club around, finishing the 2024/25 season in 15th place, the club's worst return of the Premier League era.

Attention will quickly turn to Amorim's successor and the bookmakers have already been having their say.

Club statement: Ruben Amorim.January 5, 2026

The club have confirmed that Darren Fletcher, the former Red Devils midfielder and current under-18s coach, will take charge of Wednesday's match away to Burnley and he has been installed as the early favourite to be named the permanent manager by BetVictor, who have him at odds of 4/7 at time of writing.

Next in the betting is the recently departed Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca at 7/4 who left the Blues on New Year's Day following an internal power battle of his own with his former club's hierarchy.

Crystal Palace's FA Cup-winning boss Oliver Glasner is next up at 3/1, while another former Red Devils midfielder Michael Carrick, who had a stint as Manchester United caretaker in 2021 before a three-year stint in charge at Middlesbrough, is 8/1.

Former England boss Gareth Southgate has previously been linked with the Old Trafford post and is also an 8/1 chance, while ex-Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is 10/1.

Longer shots include a return for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, priced at 14/1, while Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is 16/1, as is Aston Villa chief Unai Emery.

Enzo Maresca left Chelsea last week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Odds in full