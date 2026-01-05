Next Manchester United manager odds as Ruben Amorim sacked after 14 months

The Portuguese has departed the club following an outburst after Manchester United's draw at Leeds United

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is facing pressure to save his job at Old Trafford
Ruben Amorim's 14-month stint in charge at Old Trafford is over (Image credit: Getty Images)
Manchester United have swung the axe on Rubem Amorim and called time on the Portuguese's Old Trafford tenure after just 14 months.

The 40-year-old went on an explosive rant following his side's 1-1 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday, a result which left the club sixth in the Premier League table, 17 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Manchester United next manager odds

Darren Fletcher, coach of Manchester United, during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Brentford FC at Old Trafford on October 19, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Darren Fletcher has been placed in interim charge (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Amorim was hired in November 2024 following a successful spell at Sporting in his native Portugal, but struggled to turn the club around, finishing the 2024/25 season in 15th place, the club's worst return of the Premier League era.

Attention will quickly turn to Amorim's successor and the bookmakers have already been having their say.

The club have confirmed that Darren Fletcher, the former Red Devils midfielder and current under-18s coach, will take charge of Wednesday's match away to Burnley and he has been installed as the early favourite to be named the permanent manager by BetVictor, who have him at odds of 4/7 at time of writing.

Next in the betting is the recently departed Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca at 7/4 who left the Blues on New Year's Day following an internal power battle of his own with his former club's hierarchy.

Crystal Palace's FA Cup-winning boss Oliver Glasner is next up at 3/1, while another former Red Devils midfielder Michael Carrick, who had a stint as Manchester United caretaker in 2021 before a three-year stint in charge at Middlesbrough, is 8/1.

Former England boss Gareth Southgate has previously been linked with the Old Trafford post and is also an 8/1 chance, while ex-Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is 10/1.

Longer shots include a return for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, priced at 14/1, while Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is 16/1, as is Aston Villa chief Unai Emery.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on September 20, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca left Chelsea last week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Odds in full

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Next Manchester United manager odds in full

Darren Fletcher

4/7

Enzo Maresca

7/4

Oliver Glasner

3/1

Gareth Southgate

8/1

Michael Carrick

8/1

Xavi Hernandez

10/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

14/1

Kieran McKenna

16/1

Unai Emery

16/1

Ruud van Nistelrooy

20/1

Mauricio Pochettino

20/1

Marco Silva

20/1

Andoni Iraola

20/1

Laurant Blanc

20/1

