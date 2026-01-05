Manchester United will move for ex-Chelsea manager as Ruben Amorim replacement

Enzo Maresca is in the picture to replace Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford

Manchester United have sacked Ruben Amorim with immediate effect following the club's 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Sunday, January 4.

The Red Devils were held to draws by newly-promoted rivals Leeds and Premier League basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers during Amorim's last two matches in charge.

It is understood, however, that a breakdown in relationship between the Portuguese coach and the Old Trafford hierarchy is to blame for the manager's shock departure.

Enzo Maresca set to be approached by Manchester United

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has been sacked after 14 months (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim has reportedly come close to the sack on previous occasions throughout his year-long stint as Manchester United boss, but has always retained the support of the club's key decision-makers.

That appears to have no longer been the case following their draw at Elland Road with it rumoured that certain executive level figures had grown dissatisfied with Amorim's apparent lack of tactical flexibility.

According to The Athletic, former Old Trafford midfielder and current Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher will take charge of the first-team squad on an interim basis. Fletcher's teenage sons, Jack and Tyler, have recently been named in Amorim's matchday squads.

The final straw for the Manchester United hierarchy appears to have been Amorim's comments in his post-match press conference on Sunday afternoon.

"Every department - the scouting department, the sporting director - needs to do their job. I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on.

"I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me," he added, also stating he came to Old Trafford to be 'manager of Manchester United', rather than 'head coach'. Amorim has subsequently been informed that his services are no longer required.

Manchester United are now in a position to beat local rivals Manchester City to the sought-after ex-Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea parted company with Enzo Maresca last week (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Italian departed Stamford Bridge on New Year's Day following what is believed to have been a similar breakdown in communication between the Blues boss and higher-ups.

Maresca has been linked with replacing Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, at a time when the ex-Barcelona man decides to move on, with talks reportedly already having taken place between Manchester City and Maresca's representatives.

Maresca previously worked alongside Guardiola at Manchester City, as an assistant, as well as head coach of their Elite Development Squad.

Manchester United's sporting director Jason Wilcox, formerly of Manchester City, is thought to share a positive relationship with Maresca, which could accelerate his arrival at Old Trafford. Wilcox is understood to have had a key role in the decision to part company with Amorim.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are expected to announce Liam Rosenior as Maresca's replacement.