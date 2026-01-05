Chelsea star's future in doubt after Enzo Maresca exit as transfer request imminent: report

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was all change at Chelsea over the festive period, as the tension between the club’s hierarchy and head coach Enzo Maresca reached breaking point, with the Italian parting ways with the club on New Year’s Day.

During his 18 months in charge at Stamford Bridge, Maresca won the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup and also led Chelsea back to the Champions League for the first time in three seasons.

But as the club’s form dipped in December and the coach opted to go public with his frustrations behind-the-scenes following a win over Everton last month, the relationship became irreparable, and the Blues are now on the hunt for a new coach.

Chelsea star set to issue transfer request

The timing of this parting of ways - coming just as the January transfer window opens - adds a further wrinkle to the story and it would appear that further changes could be afoot in west London.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, back-up goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is currently ‘considering a potential January exit’ as the 23-year-old looks to get more playing time.

The former Villarreal stopper has played just six times for the club this season and is believed to be conscious that his lack of playing time could impact his development, while he also has one eye on next summer’s World Cup, with Denmark taking on North Macedonia in their play-off semi-final in March.

He made his international debut last summer and will know that regular football is needed if he is to usurp the 39-year-old Kasper Schmeichel as the Danish No.1.

Jorgensen was one of Maresca’s first signings in the summer of 2024, joining from Villarreal in a £20 million deal and putting pen to paper on a seven-year deal, but soon found himself behind Robert Sanchez in the Stamford Bridge pecking order.

Chelsea, who also have keepers Gaga Slonina and Mike Penders on the books, are yet to make a decision on whether or not Jorgensen is dispensable, but the player himself already has an option, as Turkish outlet Sabah report that Besiktas are working on a deal.

An 18-month loan deal with an option to purchase is mooted in the report and while they claim Jorgensen is keen on the move himself, the club’s managerial change means any potential move has hit the skids.

They add that Jorgensen - who is valued at €15 million by Transfermarkt - will now have to wait until a new manager in situ - with Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior the favourite to land the post - until his future is decided.

Besiktas, meanwhile, have identified Tottenham back-up Antonin Kinsky as an alternative to Jorgensen, meaning Chelsea may need to make a decision sooner rather than later.

In FourFourTwo’s view, Jorgensen may be well placed to hang fire until the new coaching staff has been installed, as Sanchez’s form this season does not make him an untouchable asset in the Chelsea first-team and a run in the Blues first-team could do his international hopes the world of good.