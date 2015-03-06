Forecast good for Bradford's Liddle

The inclement weather was a threat to Bradford's League One fixture at home to Crawley Town last Tuesday - a match that saw Liddle serve the second of a two-match ban.

Had that game - which Bradford won 1-0 - been postponed the former Middlesbrough man would have had to sit out the last-eight tie against Championship side Reading at Valley Parade instead.

"I was obviously very nervous looking at that weather forecast," Liddle told Perform.

"Once the pitch inspection got passed and the game kicked off thankfully the weather stayed OK."

Bradford have become famed for their cup exploits in recent seasons, the Yorkshire club enjoying a memorable run to the 2013 League Cup final.

A stunning 4-2 victory at Premier League leaders Chelsea was followed by another win over top-flight opposition in the shape of Sunderland in round five.

Another triumph over opposition playing at a higher level would book a return to Wembley, something that Liddle says would be the pinnacle of his career.

"[Playing at Wembley would be] the very top," he added. "As a League One footballer the only realistic chance of getting to Wembley is in a play-off final.

"I know this club was lucky enough to do that [get to Wembley] but it was before my time and I dream for the chance to play at Wembley. It'd be great to do that."

While Bradford have beaten more illustrious opponents this season, Liddle is taking nothing for granted against a Reading side that will see him come face-to-face with old Middlesbrough team-mate Yakubu.

"When I was at Middlesbrough as a kid, Yakubu was there," he said.

"I know him from that time, he's played in a few countries since then but he's gone back to Reading and hit the ground running. He'll be a handful if he does play."