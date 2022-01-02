Forest’s game against Barnsley off due to injuries and Covid cases in home squad

Nottingham Forest’s Sky Bet Championship home clash with Barnsley that was scheduled for Monday has been postponed due to coronavirus cases and injuries in their squad.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Forest said they had applied for the postponement after injuries and positive Covid-19 tests had left them with less than the minimum number of players available to fulfil the fixture under EFL rules.

The club added: “We thank the EFL and Barnsley for their co-operation and share the disappointment of supporters who had made plans to attend the City Ground for the first match of the new year.

“Strong ticket sales meant another large crowd was expected and we understand the frustration of both Forest and Barnsley supporters who might have made advance travel plans.

“Tickets will be valid for the rearranged fixture, or supporters who want to receive a refund can do so by contacting the ticket office. A new date for the Barnsley fixture will be confirmed in due course through official club channels.”

Forest stressed that next Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie at home against Arsenal remains on as things stand.