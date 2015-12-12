Forlan looks towards coaching career

Former Uruguay international Diego Forlan has turned his attention to coaching as his coveted playing career begins to wind down.

Forlan signed with Montevideo-based club Penarol in May after spending his entire professional career playing abroad for clubs including the likes of Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal.

The 36-year-old tasted immediate success in Uruguay, winning the Apertura in his first season for his boyhood club after arriving from Cerezo Osaka.

And now, with 12 months left on his playing contract, Forlan admits his attention has turned to a possible coaching career when he hangs up the boots.

"I feel good right about now, that's the truth," Forlan told Marca.

"But of course, the years go by and what I feel most is the emotional drain, rather than anything physically.

"In December [of 2016] I will analyse if I continue playing or not.

"I'm already doing a coaching course and I think I can do well. Maybe soon I will be back in Spain, you never know.

"I am passionate about football, but I don't want to say for certain I will be a coach. But it's a possibility that definitely exists."

Forlan also gave his opinion on the Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate and claimed it is the former who deserves this year's Ballon d'Or.

"I have no doubt it's Messi," he said. "To compete with Leo is difficult. He's above Ronaldo."