Wayne Rooney appears to have put his managerial ambitions on hold with the former England skipper reportedly set to land a big-money TV gig next season.

Rooney’s fourth managerial role came to an end on New Year’s Eve 2024, when the Plymouth hierarchy swung the axe with the Pilgrims sitting rock bottom of the Championship table, just seven months after hiring the former England skipper.

His Plymouth departure came a year after a disappointing three-month stint at Birmingham City, as his career in the dugout began to stall following a promising stint in charge of a crisis-hit Derby County and a spell with MLS side DC United.

Wayne Rooney set for bumper payday

Wayne Rooney was sacked as Plymouth boss last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

But now, according to a report in The Sun, Rooney is set to shelve his managerial career in favour of a lucrative role with the BBC following a series of impressive guest appearances with the broadcaster, including a stint as a pundit during last summer’s Euro 2024.

The report claims that Rooney is set to agree a two-year deal with the BBC and will be unveiled later this month as the broadcaster looks to refresh its offering following the departure of Gary Lineker.

Rooney celebrating one of his 53 goals for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

They add that Rooney will back £800,000 over the two years and join a new Match of the Day team that will be headed by presenters Kelly Cates, Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman.

This deal will include a role for Rooney in the broadcaster’s 2026 World Cup coverage next summer for the expanded tournament which will feature 105 matches, now that the competition has been expanded to 48 teams.

Rooney - who was ranked by FourFourTwo at no.4 in a list of the best England players of all-time - also covered the Champions League for Amazon Prime Video last season.

As a player, Rooney enjoyed a stellar career, winning five Premier League titles with Manchester United and scoring 313 club goals over 20 seasons, while also earning 120 England caps and scoring a then-record 53 goals.

Rooney is Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer (Image credit: Getty Images)

But as his managerial career struggles to gain traction, he has admitted that his future may lie in the TV studio, rather than the dugout.

“Obviously just doing some TV work at the minute, so that’s what I’m doing. I’m enjoying it. So, that’s where I’ll be,” he told talkSPORT last month and should these reports be accurate, fans will soon be used to seeing him on their screens as a pundit.