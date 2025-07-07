Wayne Rooney lands £800,000 TV role as former Man United man swaps dugout for new career: report

Former England skipper Wayne Rooney is reportedly set to be a regular on our TV screens

BBC Sport Euro 2024 Ex-England skipper Wayne Rooney on Channel 4 duty during the international friendly match between England and Iceland at Wembley Stadium on June 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)
Wayne Rooney could be set for a high-profile punditry gig (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney appears to have put his managerial ambitions on hold with the former England skipper reportedly set to land a big-money TV gig next season.

Rooney’s fourth managerial role came to an end on New Year’s Eve 2024, when the Plymouth hierarchy swung the axe with the Pilgrims sitting rock bottom of the Championship table, just seven months after hiring the former England skipper.

His Plymouth departure came a year after a disappointing three-month stint at Birmingham City, as his career in the dugout began to stall following a promising stint in charge of a crisis-hit Derby County and a spell with MLS side DC United.

Wayne Rooney set for bumper payday

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Wayne Rooney of Plymouth Argyle FC head coach during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City FC and Plymouth Argyle FC at Ashton Gate on November 30, 2024 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Isabelle Field/Plymouth Argyle via Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney was sacked as Plymouth boss last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

But now, according to a report in The Sun, Rooney is set to shelve his managerial career in favour of a lucrative role with the BBC following a series of impressive guest appearances with the broadcaster, including a stint as a pundit during last summer’s Euro 2024.

The report claims that Rooney is set to agree a two-year deal with the BBC and will be unveiled later this month as the broadcaster looks to refresh its offering following the departure of Gary Lineker.

Wayne Rooney celebrates after scoring for England against Lithuania in March 2015.

Rooney celebrating one of his 53 goals for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

They add that Rooney will back £800,000 over the two years and join a new Match of the Day team that will be headed by presenters Kelly Cates, Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman.

This deal will include a role for Rooney in the broadcaster’s 2026 World Cup coverage next summer for the expanded tournament which will feature 105 matches, now that the competition has been expanded to 48 teams.

Rooney - who was ranked by FourFourTwo at no.4 in a list of the best England players of all-time - also covered the Champions League for Amazon Prime Video last season.

As a player, Rooney enjoyed a stellar career, winning five Premier League titles with Manchester United and scoring 313 club goals over 20 seasons, while also earning 120 England caps and scoring a then-record 53 goals.

Wayne Rooney celebrates after scoring his second goal for Manchester United against Fenerbahce in September 2004.

Rooney is Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer (Image credit: Getty Images)

But as his managerial career struggles to gain traction, he has admitted that his future may lie in the TV studio, rather than the dugout.

“Obviously just doing some TV work at the minute, so that’s what I’m doing. I’m enjoying it. So, that’s where I’ll be,” he told talkSPORT last month and should these reports be accurate, fans will soon be used to seeing him on their screens as a pundit.

Joe Mewis

