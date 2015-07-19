In-form Ighalo strikes as Watford win again

In-form striker Odion Ighalo took his goal tally to an impressive six in four pre-season games as Watford ended their German tour with a 2-0 victory over Paderborn.

Introduced during the second-half, the Nigerian international found the net almost immediately having been played in by another substitute, Ikechi Anya.

Matej Vydra had earlier given the visitors the lead following fine approach work from strike partner Troy Deeney, as Quique Sanchez Flores' men produced an accomplished performance against a side relegated from the Bundesliga last season.

The victory meant that Watford maintained a 100 per cent record in Germany, having comfortably accounted for amateur side SC Verl earlier in the week.

Flores started several of the club's new signings at the Benteler Arena, including Lithuanian goalkeeper Giedrius Arlauskis, Cameroonian defender Allan Nyom and former Tottenham man, Etienne Capoue.

Next on the agenda for the Premier League new boys are further away friendlies against Dundee United and Cardiff City ahead of a high-profile clash with UEFA Europa League holders, Sevilla, at Vicarage Road.