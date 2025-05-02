FPL tips for GW35: Three midfielders and forwards you should sign

It’s time for Gameweek 35 of the Fantasy Premier League season, and the transfers you make at this stage of the campaign could make all the difference.

Who should you sign, though, as you try to beat your mates to the title? We’ve got you covered.

Here are our three picks for midfielders and attackers you should consider bringing in ahead of the latest Fantasy Premier League deadline.

Jacob Murphy – Newcastle (£5.3m)

Jacob Murphy (Image credit: Alamy)

Jacob Murphy’s fantastic campaign has not gone unnoticed by FPL bosses, with the best part of 20% already owning the Newcastle winger. It’s not too late for you to sign him too, though.

Murphy made it seven goal involvements in six Premier League appearances with an assist in Newcastle’s 3-0 win at Ipswich last time out, and he’s averaged an impressive eight points across the last six Gameweeks.

And he’ll back himself to keep adding to his season’s tally of 149 as Gameweek 35 takes Eddie Howe’s Magpies to a Brighton side who are leaking goals right now.

Matheus Nunes – Manchester City (£4.9m)

Matheus Nunes (Image credit: Alamy)

Potentially an almighty bargain at under £5m, Matheus Nunes has played a big part in Manchester City’s recent resurgence.

The Portugal international may tend to be deployed at right-back by Pep Guardiola, but he’s made more than his fair share of attacking contributions to the City cause, as they push to clinch Champions League qualification for next term.

Nunes has notched eight points in each of the last two Gameweeks, providing an assist against Everton and scoring his team’s last-gasp winner against Aston Villa, and you’d back him to fare similarly well as City host Wolves then travel to rock-bottom Southampton.

Jorgen Strand Larsen – Wolves (£5.4m)

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Image credit: Alamy)

Once again, we are urging you to have a serious think about snapping up Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The Norway striker, on loan from Celta Vigo, was at it again in Gameweek 34, finding the net for the 13th time in the Premier League this season as Wolves beat Leicester 3-0.

He’s only failed to score in one of his last six Prem outings – and while Wolves have a tricky trip to Manchester City this Friday night, their final three fixtures against Brighton, Crystal Palace and Brentford appear more favourable for the big man.

The deadline for team changes for Gameweek 35 is 6:30pm BST on Friday, 2 May.