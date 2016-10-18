In-form Walcott playing with more freedom - Wenger

Theo Walcott's impressive form in front of goal for Arsenal can be put down to the forward playing with more freedom, according to Arsene Wenger.

Walcott has found his goalscoring boots in recent weeks with six goals in his last five matches in all competitions for the Gunners, and he could have had even more.

The England international struck a double in Saturday's 3-2 win over Swansea City in the Premier League but was denied a further two by the post and crossbar.

Wenger has been impressed with the 27-year-old's performances and believes less pressure is helping Walcott finally deliver in front of goal after seasons of inconsistency.

"He lets the passion for the game come out of his body and that is what you want from him," the Frenchman told a media conference ahead of Arsenal's Champions League clash with Ludogorets on Wednesday.

"When he plays with more freedom, he lets his thoughts come out and plays with more desire because he is a less restricted player."

Wenger could have Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey back for the visit of the Bulgarian champions, and Granit Xhaka is also set to feature despite his red card against Swansea.

"[We will have a] similar [squad] to the squad that faced Swansea," he added. "There are no [new] injuries.

"They [Ramsey and Giroud] are close."