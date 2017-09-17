Former Inter coach Bersellini dies

Former Inter head coach Eugenio Bersellini has died at the age of 81.

Bersellini spent five seasons in charge of the Nerazzurri, leading them to the Serie A title in 1980 and two Coppa Italia triumphs.

As well as Inter, Bersellini also had spells at the helm of Sampdoria, Torino, Fiorentina, and Bologna.

An Inter statement read: "FC Internazionale mourns the loss of Eugenio Bersellini who led the club for five seasons between 1977 and 1982, winning the Coppa Italia twice and the Scudetto in the 1979-80 season.

"His family are in the thoughts of the club and Nerazzurri fans at this difficult time."