Former Rochdale midfielder Callum Camps joins Fleetwood
By PA Staff
Fleetwood have signed midfielder Callum Camps on a free transfer from Rochdale.
The 24-year-old, who left Spotland when his contract expired this summer, has agreed a two-year deal.
Fleetwood tweeted: “We are delighted to confirm the signing of highly sought-after midfielder Callum Camps on a two-year deal.
“Welcome to the Cod Army, Callum.”
Camps, a Northern Ireland Under-21 international, made 240 appearances for Dale and scored 30 goals.
