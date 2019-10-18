Former Wales international Morison announces retirement and switch to coaching

Former Wales international Steve Morison has announced his retirement and is going back to his first professional club to start his coaching career.

The 36-year-old has left Shrewsbury to take up a coaching position with Northampton, the club he made his debut for at the age of 18 in April 2002.

Morison, who played 20 times at senior level for Wales, scored goals in the top six divisions of the English pyramid plus once for his country.

Morison said: “I’ve spent an amazing two decades as a professional footballer and have so many wonderful memories, but I feel the time is right to move on to the next stage of my career – and I couldn’t be more excited.

“I learned so much while playing for my country and some great clubs, alongside and under so many fantastic players and managers, that I can’t wait to put it all into practice as a manager and coach in my own right.

“Coaching at Northampton, the club I started at as an 18-year-old and continue to live nearby, is going back to where it all started for me as a player.

“As such it feels like a good place for me to start my coaching career and hopefully that can follow a similar path to the top as I experienced while playing. It was an offer I couldn’t turn down.”

Morison also played for Bishop’s Stortford and Stevenage, Leeds and Norwich.