Fortnite celebrations are overrated - Batshuayi sees funny side after booting ball into own face

Michy Batshuayi saw the funny side of smashing the ball into his own face via a rebound off the woodwork in Belgium's 1-0 World Cup win over England on Thursday, tweeting "why am I so stupid".

Following Adnan Januzaj's stunning goal, the Chelsea forward's celebration backfired as he thumped the ball against the post and into his head.

The clip had gone viral by the time the game had finished, with the forward tweeting afterwards: "Ahahha I knew I would be f***** the minute I come to my mentions. Why am I so stupid bro. S*** hurts."

He then tweeted a slow-mo replay of the embarrassing incident, adding: "Fortnite celebrations so overrated bro I had to create something new."

Fortnite celebrations so overrated bro I had to create something new ... June 28, 2018

At least the blow didn't do any lasting to his sense of humour...